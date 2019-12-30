IMN Dismisses FG’s Explanations for Non-release of EL-Zakzaky

By John Shiklam

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has dismissed claims by the federal government that the fate of its leader, Shiekh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his time wife, Zeenat, are in the hands of the Kaduna State government.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami had Tuesday, said El-Zakzaky, who had been in detention since December 2015, was not released alongside Omoyele Sowore, pro-democracy activist, and Sambo Dasuki, former National Security Adviser (NSA), because the Islamic leader is being prosecuted under state law.

“In determining the authority responsible for compliance with a court order with particular reference to bail, one must be guided by the law under which the accused person is charged and granted bail.

“On one hand, where the accused is charged under a state law, the order of the court granting bail for an accused person bail is targeted at the state authorities…