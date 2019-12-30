LOOKING BEYOND THE OIL ECONOMY

Government should be serious about diversifying the economy

The recent pledge by the federal government to build a digital economy around the creative sector to create jobs for young people sounds good. Yet, apart from the few people involved in the oil and gas sector, which is about the only industry that still thrives in Nigeria today, most other industries that provide sources of livelihood are in comatose. That then accounts for why at the end of every month, governors congregate in Abuja for the distribution of oil revenues.

From Abuja, the shares of oil proceeds are taken to the states and local governments to be spent. This cheap money has tended to retard other productive activities in the country such that the need for economic diversification is only remembered in times like this, when revenue available for distribution to the three tiers of government is dwindling. Unfortunately, even in these moments, there is no real commitment to the…