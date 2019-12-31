58 US Companies in Nigeria Spent N1.9bn on CSR in 2018

Rebecca Ejifoma

The American Business Council (ABC) has revealed that over 58 US companies operating in Nigeria spent over N1.9 billion on corporate social responsibility (CSR) in the country in 2018.

The President of ABC, Mr. Dipo Faulkner, disclosed this in Lagos recently, during the launch of the council’s 2019 Nigerian Economic Impact Survey.

The survey was conducted through a collaborative efforts between the ABC, US Embassy, Verraki, KPMG and PwC.

The report was based on the responses of over 58 US companies operating in Nigeria.

Faulkner, said: “US companies spent over N1.9 billion on CSR in the country in 2018, above the N1.5 billion spent in 2017.”

He listed the five major CSR projects as the electrification of 1.2 km road in Ogu community in Rivers State and the construction of a school library in Ogu Government Technical College.

Others, according to him, were, “cervical Cancer Screening programme in Ile-Ife; a developmental…