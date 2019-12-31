FG to Withdraw Military from Flash Points in 2020

*Buhari charges security chiefs to ensure peaceful society in new year

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The federal government will commence the withdrawal of the military from internal operations in the first quarter of the new year, the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, disclosed in Abuja Monday.

Ibas, who made this disclosure while answering questions from State House reporters after a security council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, said such withdrawal would only take place in trouble spots where insecurity had been nipped in the bud.

According to the naval boss, the meeting reviewed security operations in the year 2019 and observed that security operatives did their best in the year ending Tuesday to combat insecurity.

Specifically, Ibas explained that the meeting resolved that military operations would be called off from trouble spots where threats to security had been largely contained,…