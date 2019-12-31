Labour to Mobilize Members to Enforce New Minimum Wage in States

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The organised labour has expressed its resolve to mobilize its members to ensure that states that have not met its December 31 deadline are made to do so without delay.

The labour movement also expressed concern over the handling of the country’s economy, particularly its rising debt profile which it said is becoming a major concern both locally and internationally.

Regarding the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage across the states, the labour movement in its goodwill message to Nigerians signed by its president, Ayuba Wabba, said it will vigorously fight for the nationwide implementation of the new national minimum wage and consequential adjustment.

While commending the states already paying the new national minimum wage and consequential adjustment, it said that the new national minimum wage is now a law and that state governors do not have the…