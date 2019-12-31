Nigeria Moves Against Hasty Adoption of ‘Eco,’ Says It’s Studying the Situation

•Why nations may move against hurried approval of single currency

Obinna Chima in Lagos and Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Strong indications emerged yesterday that Nigeria is dissatisfied with what it considers as hasty adoption of the ‘Eco,’ the proposed single currency for West African countries.

Owing to this, the country may be unwilling to dump the naira for the ‘Eco’ unless all the prescribed criteria are met.

A reliable source in the presidency told THISDAY in a telephone interview that the federal government was not impressed with the approach of countries in the sub-region that had already adopted the ‘Eco,’ even when they knew that they had not met the prescribed conditionalities.

This, clearly, may have prompted the cautious approach the federal government adopted since it received the change of name of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) currency, otherwise known as Communaute Financiers d’Afique…