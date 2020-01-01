2023: Arewa Youths Advocate Power Shift to South-south

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) on Wednesday declared that the South-south zone of the country should be allowed to produce the president in 2023 to complete its eight year slot.

Addressing a news conference in Kaduna, the leader of the group, Mohammed Danlami, also called for a generational change of leadership come 2023.

Danlami, who noted that there are subtle moves in some quarters for the north to retain power come 2023, said it is grossly unfair and malicious for anyone to advocate that power should remain in the north in 2023.

According to him, “Arewa Youth Assembly has noticed a series of misleading comments being orchestrated by some political buccaneers over leadership factor that north should retain the national leadership come 2023.

“It is grossly unfair, malicious and wicked for all those fuelling or promoting this project.

“We say no! We say no!! We say no!!! Our great nation has not fulfilled its…