Alleged N6.3bn Fraud: Jang Kicks as Court Dismisses His No-case Submission

By Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

A former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang, has faulted the judgment of the state High Court which dismissed his no-case submission in alleged N6.3 billion fraud charges against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), noting that the trial judge erred in law when he ignored his submissions and considered only those of the EFCC in arriving at his judgment.

He also lamented that the trial judge also ignored a laid down principle in law by not stating its position on each of the 17 counts against him bordering on alleged criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of state fund as claimed by the EFCC before arriving at his decision.

The counsel to Jang, Mr. Edward Pwajok (SAN), who spoke on behalf of the former governor, said he will appeal the judgment.

Pwajok said: “We have listened attentively to the ruling of the court, and on behalf of the 1st defendant, Jonah David Jang, and 2nd…