Gbajabiamila Expresses Shock over Fagen-Gawo’s Death

By Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed shock over the demise of a member of the House, Muhammad Fagen-Gawo.

Fagen-Gawo, who represented Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), passed away on Tuesday in Dubai.

The Speaker, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said he was deeply touched by the news of the lawmaker’s death, describing it as painful.

He said: “Fagen-Gawo was a truly committed lawmaker who meant well for his constituents and the country as a whole. I still have found memories of Fagen-Gawo, who happened to be a gentleman that was always willing to offer himself for the service to the nation as a member of the House.”

The Speaker added that Fagen-Gawo was a lawmaker, who exhibited high sense of maturity and statesmanship,…