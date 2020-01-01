Katsina Begins Payment of N30,000 Minimum Wage in January

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has said it will commence the payment of the N30,000 minimum wage and its consequential adjustments for workers in the state in January 2020.

This was as a result of the agreement reached at the end of the committee of the state government and the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council on December 31, 2019 after a closed-door meeting that lasted for more than seven hours.

The agreement letter jointly signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Chairman Negotiating Committee, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa; Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Hussaini Hamisu; State Head of Service, Idris Tune, and issued to THISDAY on Wednesday outlined the salary per cent of each worker in the state.

The letter indicated the categories of the increment as follow: GL O1-60.8%, GL 02-60.98%, GL 03-62.8%, GL 04-60.59%, GL. 05- 60.61%, GL 06-32.63%, GL 07-13.2%, GL 08 to 9-10%,…