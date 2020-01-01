Olujimi Maps out Strategy for PDP to Reclaim Ekiti in 2022

.Insists on collegiate leadership

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Mrs Biodun Olujimi, has advised members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to elect State Working Committee (SWC) members that will unify the party at the coming Congress, so as to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state in the 2022 governorship poll.

The former Senate Minority Leader said the best way for the PDP to become stronger in Ekiti ahead of the election is by adopting the collegiate, rather than a centralised leadership, to fortify the party and bring sense of belonging to every member.

Olujimi added that it will be a great disservice to the party’s teeming members, who are yearning for good, focused and committed leadership, for anybody to contemplate what she called “imposed leadership” at this time against the wishes of the teeming loyal party members.

The senator and her…