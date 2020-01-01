Youths Charged to Use Social Media for Growth

Ugo Aliogo

Youths have been charged to use social media for personal advancement and growth instead of engaging in conversations and online content that offer little benefit.

The author of ‘What They Don’t Tell You About Being Single’ Tumininu Olaoshun, gave the advise recently in Lagos during the launch of the book.

Speaking on the newly launched book, she said the book focuses on her life’s journey, the lessons learnt, daily experience as a Christian in her 20s and singlehood.

Speaking with THISDAY on the sidelines of the launch, Olaoshun stated that social media is good, but urged youths to use it for productive ventures such as sports, finance, academics, politics, and also to follow their role models in their chosen endeavour.

“Use the internet for social gains and personal development. Use the internet for positive gains, instead of liking and commenting on posts that are of less importance.

“Use the internet to build your…