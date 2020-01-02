FG Promises to Re-open Enugu Airport before Easter

By Chinedu Eze

The federal government has given the assurance that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu will be reopened before Easter.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, gave the assurance in Enugu Thursday after the inspection of the ongoing reconstruction of the runway of the airport.

The Enugu airport was closed to flight operations in August, last year, due to severe damage of the runway described as a death trap.

The minister, who was accompanied by the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, the House Committee Chairman on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, and the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu, said that the airport would be delivered before Easter with all the critical facilities that would enable international airlines operate from the facility.

He said apart from the runway and terminal building,…