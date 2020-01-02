First Bank Reiterates Commitment to Economic Devt

Ugo Aliogo

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has reiterated its committed to economic development through youth empowerment programmes aimed at deepening the knowledge of the next generation of Nigerians on financial independence and wealth creation.

Speaking at the bank’s Youth Empowerment Series 3.0 programme held in Lagos with the theme: ‘Let’s Talk,’ the Chairman, First Bank Limited, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, said the youth empowerment series was designed to sensitise the youth on the importance of financial discipline, savings and investment.

“FirstBank is committed to nation building and any institution that is committed to nation building cannot avoid investing in building and enlightening the next generation of Nigerians.”

Awosika explained that what the bank is doing is to equip the next generation of youths as a seed of nation building, adding that the bank does the…