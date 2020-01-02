Lagos Begins Space Mapping with Drones in Q1

By Emma Okonji

The Lagos State government said it has concluded arrangements to begin mapping the entire landscape of the state through its Geographic Information System (GIS) project in the first quarter of this year.

Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Innovation and Technology, Mr. Tubosun Alake, who made the disclosure in Lagos during an interview, said although Lagos had earlier been mapped, he explained that the new mapping would help the state get a more detailed topography and physical state of Lagos for better administration.

According to him, the state had already trained drone pilots and drone maintenance crew that would be on ground to service and maintain the drones. In preparation for the mapping, Lagos State has commenced digitisation of land records in the state because everything needs to be digitised to enhance speed in the mapping process, Alake said.

The plan to use drones for…