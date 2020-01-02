MC Oluomo is Coming For Us All

– David Hundeyin

During the bad old days of General Sani Abacha, a group of Nigeria’s political and economic elites formed a pro-democracy political action organisation called NADECO (National Democratic Coalition). Among them were some of today’s most recognisable political names including John Kayode Fayemi and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While these elites were working out plans to take on the military junta from within Nigeria and outside the country, a younger group of people with no democratic or elite agenda was coalescing in Oshodi. The central figure of the group was a hard boiled but charismatic street fixer called Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo. While NADECO had a strategic focus on returning Nigeria to a civilian-led democracy, MC Oluomo’s only focus was on how to gain power and rise through the ranks of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Unlikely bed fellows as they were, the two groups eventually formed a…