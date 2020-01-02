Sunday Dare Pledges to Deliver Four Stadia Before End of First Quarter

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, began the New Year with the promise to deliver four stadia which will meet FIFA standard before the end of the first quarter of year 2020.

Still basking in his new approach to sports development through the adoption of facilities for rehabilitation, the youthful minister said in his New Year message to stakeholders in Nigeria’s sports that his promise is ‘doable.’

Speaking through his twitter handle on social media yesterday, Dare hinted that talks were ongoing with a state government and some corporate players in the Nigerian economy on how to breath life back into the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan formerly known as Liberty Stadium.

“Talks are ongoing concerning the renovation of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, formerly, Liberty Stadium with government and a few private individuals. Our goal is to deliver four FiFA standard pitches…