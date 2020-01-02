You’ve No Option But to Go in 2023, PDP Tells Buhari

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wednesday criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over his New Year message to Nigerians and faulted his announcement not to contest election in future.

It called on him to withdraw what the main opposition party described as his unnecessary remark about “standing down” in 2023, saying he and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), would have no other option than to exit office at the end of his tenure.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described Buhari’s New Year message as uninspiring, tasteless, repetitive and vacuous, saying it does not inspire any hope for a despairing nation like Nigeria .

The PDP said the president should have the courage to issue a fresh message to show remorse for the corruption, incompetence and misrule of his administration as well as admonish…