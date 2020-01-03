Crisis and Criticism Fatigue Syndrome

Upon ascension to the throne of Israel and in succession to the reign of his father (Solomon), King Rehoboam sought the counsel of two groups of his subjects (the elders and the youths) on how to respond to the plea of Israelites requesting him to ‘lighten the yoke your father put on us’. The elders gave the counsel that:

“If today you will be a servant to these people and serve them and give them a favorable answer, they will always be your servants”.Thereafter, he called on the youths to offer him the benefit of their thoughts and they responded with the following entreaty(which he heeded)-tell the people that:

“My little finger is thicker than my father’s waist

My father laid on you a heavy yoke; I will make it even heavier. My father scourged you with whips; I will scourge you with scorpions.”

And then the consequences of the foolish entreaty…