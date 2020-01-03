LMC Boss, Dikko, Speaks on Challenges, Expectations for the NPFL

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Chairman of the League Management Company (LMC), Shehu Dikko, has revealed that the target of the Nigerian top-fight professional league managers in year 2020 is to consolidate on the progress being made despite the challenges confronting it.

In an Exclusive interview with THISDAY on New Year’s day, Dikko insisted that LMC’s comprehensive transaction with Next TV remains paramount amongst plans to uplift the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) in 2020.

“Our objective is to consolidate on the progress being made in spite of all the challenges and to ensure the continuous commercialization of the league in line with international best standards.

“Also, we hope to get our comprehensive transaction with Next TV up and going so we can have our games on Television across all platforms – such as mobile, cable and FTA and others.

Dikko who also doubles as the 2nd Vice President of the Nigeria Football…