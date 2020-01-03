Military Liberates 147 Women, Children in North-east

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Troops of the Nigerian Army thursday rescued 147 civilians, including women and children held captive by insurgents in the North-east.

This is coming as the military has also recovered a cache of arms in Plateau State.

The rescue operation followed a fierce encounter with fighters of terrorist group, Boko Haram, in Guzambala Local Government Area of Borno State.

A war update issued by the Nigerian Army Operations’ Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Ilyasu, said troops of Sector 3 Mobile Team in conjunction with Sector 2 Multi National Joint Task Force conducted Operation Life Line in Monguno, Gasarawa, Wamiri, Badu, Gudumbali and Kukawa in Monguno, Guzambala and Kukawa Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno Sate.

It said the troops engaged the “marauding Boko Haram criminals in a fierce fire-fight, forcing them to speedily retreat in disarray towards Garere village, a critical gateway in Guzamala…