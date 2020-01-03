NECA Urges FG to Focus on ERGP Implementation

Chris Uba

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative of Association (NECA) has charted a course for the economy in the new year.

The Director General of the association, Timothy Olawale, said in a statement on Thursday, that the economy struggled with an average growth rate of two per cent in the first three quarters of 2019, while inflation was still in double-digit, orchestrated mainly by increasing food inflation as a result of the closure of land borders.

He noted that, “though the economy has great potential for growth, a more concerted and collaborative efforts with the private sector could have made significant impact.”

On his expectation for 2020, Olawale said, for “any economy to fulfil its full potential, efficiency and synergy of the fiscal and monetary authorities is critical.”

Speaking further on expectations, the NECA Director-General stated that “government should remain focused on implementing the Economic…