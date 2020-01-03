Samuel Ortom as Defender of Benue Valley

Paul Mumeh extols the resilience of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State in the face of daunting challenges

In the build-up to the 2015 governorship election in Benue State, incumbent Governor Samuel Ortom was arguably the favorite of majority of the people. He was in the forefront of all the aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but for a twist of history which denied him the ‘famous’ ticket of the ruling party then.

Convinced that his popularity could take him to the zenith of his ambition, Samuel Ortom took a plunge into the little known but ambitious All Progressives Congress (APC). With good calculations and political brinkmanship, Ortom clinched the ticket of the APC. He also pulled a string; with a handful of aggrieved people from the PDP and the new folks in the APC, Ortom went into the battlefield assured.

Conversely, the PDP even with crack in its fold went to sleep albeit taking almost everybody and everything…