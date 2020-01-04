Fintiri Worries about Rising Boko Haram Attacks in Adamawa

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has condemned what he described as the rising spate of Boko Haram attacks in the state.

The terrorists had last Thursday night launched an attack on Michika town before they were repelled by the military.

In a statement by his Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, Fintiri said, “We condemn in strong terms the resurgence of terrorist activities, more especially the attempted attack on some communities in Michika and Madagali which occurred on Thursday.

“We commend the gallantry exhibited by the military in collaboration with local hunters and vigilante groups who were able to repel the insurgents.

“We appeal for calm in the affected areas and also assure the people that the military is on top of the situation working in their interest.”

Meawhile, normalcy is gradually returning to Michika town. Many residents that abandoned their houses during the incursion have started returning home.

The News…