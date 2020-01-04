Is Removal Of Vehicle Number Plate Legal?

Road Safety Article

Daily, I receive calls, text messages and emails from motorists seeking clarification on the position of the law with respect to the indiscriminate removal of vehicle number plates by law enforcement agents. I will refrain from reprinting the comments of some of these callers who often express disgust over these actions described by some as annoying. I recall vividly the most recent call from an old friend who could not hold back his frustration while narrating his experience to me.

According to Yinka Jazman(not real name), he said he was driving along the Lagos Ibadan when he was pulled over by a law enforcement operatives for certain offences. After series of questions on certain infractions, one of the operatives walked away only to appear with a screw driver which he used to unscrew the vehicle number plates and then asked me to report to the office the next day. A second caller was not as lucky as Yinka as his rear vehicle…