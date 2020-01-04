Military Frees Seven People Arrested as Suspected Kidnappers

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Troops of the military security outfit, Operation Thunder Strike, saturday, handed over to the Kaduna State government, seven innocent persons earlier arrested on the suspicion that they were kidnappers.

Troops had arrested them during a raid on the hideouts of suspected kidnappers at the

Kuyeri mountain, Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

However, the seven people were later found to be innocent following investigations.

Speaking while handing them over to the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, at the Government House, Kaduna,one of the Sector Commanders of the Operation Thunder, Flt. Lt. Kabir Ladan said investigations revealed that the suspects seems to be innocent.

“They were arrested about five days ago. They were suspected to be kidnappers. However, in the process of our investigations, we discovered that, the gentlemen seemed to be innocent.

“As such,…