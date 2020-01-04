Oshiomhole is Mastermind of Buhari’s 3rd Term, Alleges PDP

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The war of words between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the third term continued as the PDP has accused the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole of masterminding the APC third term discourse in the public space.

The national chairman of APC had earlier accused the PDP of being the brain behind third term as it was President Olusegun Obasanjo elected on the platform of PDP that attempted a failed third term agenda.

Answering questions from State House reporters after leading members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party on a New Year visit to the president, Oshiomhole said contrary to the criticism of Buhari’s New Year message, which reassured Nigerians that he would not seek a third term in office, such a repeated denial was necessary because the earlier attempt by a former president for a…