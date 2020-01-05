2023: Second Term Govs Plot to Succeed Buhari

Seek new executive that may be favourable to them

As first term governors rally support for Oshiomhole

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The battle for the 2023 presidential run is beginning to embrace some new thinking amongst the active players, such that could force the emergence of one of the outgoing governors as successor to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Already, these permutations had thrown up a Northwest governor and one of his counterparts from the Southwest, whose ambitions were reckoned, could help get the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, out of the way by installing a new executive that might be favourable to them.

But the snag in their plot against Oshiomhole is that the first term governors of the APC are believed to be on the side of their national chairman in the survival battle and also boasting sufficient number to help him keep his job.

Directly connected to the moves, THISDAY…