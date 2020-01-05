C & I Leasing Explains Impact of Financial Error of Subsidiary

Goddy Egene

C & I Leasing Plc last Friday said the financial error in the audited accounts of its Ghana subsidiary, Leasafric Ghana Limited (Leasafric) will have insignificant impact on its 2019 audited results.

C & I Leasing owns 71 per cent equity stake in Leasafric and the subsidiary contributes about 10 per cent to the group’s financial performance.

The company had last month notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and market operators that the board of directors of Leasafric Ghana would to review the matter and would notify all regulators including the Bank of Ghana and carry out a special investigation into the circumstances surrounding the likely errors in the Audited Accounts

According to the company, while the exact amount in question will be ascertained by the ongoing investigations, “we estimate that the write-off of the amount may not have any material impact on the group’s net earnings for 2019. Nevertheless, we assure…