Gani Adams: South-West govs yet to contact us on Amotekun’s recruitment

Aare Gani Adams has said that the governors of the South West have not contacted the Southwest Stakeholders Security Group (SSSG) on how Amotekun operation and recruitment of personnel would be done.

The group however applauded the move by the governors in the region to start the joint security taskforce across the South-West. The governors had last week resolved to start the new security architecture on Thursday, January 9.

Rising from a meeting at the Omole Phase 2 residence of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, at the weekend, the group gave its nod to the new initiative, saying it is ready to complement the efforts of the governors and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in their plan to make the southwest safe for the people.

It, however, said they are yet to be contacted by the governors on the recruitment process and other modus operandi of the scheme despite including Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and…