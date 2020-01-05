NERC Approves Hike in Electricity Tariff from Jan. 1

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has approved increase in electricity tarriff by the 11 Electricity Dstribution Companies (DisCos) in the country.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the directive of the new tarriff regime for different DisCos and category of customers, was published on NERC website on Saturday.

The directive was signed by the NERC Chairman, Prof. James Momoh, and Secretary, Mr. Dafe Akpedeye.

The commission said that the order superceded the earlier one issued on the subject matter, and “the new tariff regime takes effect from Jan. 1, 2020 .

NERC noted that the order had taken into consideration, other actual changes in relevant macroeconomic variables and available generation capacity as at October, 31 2019.

The commission said the order was in line with updating the Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO) operating -2015 Tariff Order for 2019 in line with the provisions of the amended MYTO Methodology.

“Projections…