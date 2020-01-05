Normalcy Returns to Kogi After Brutal Attack Kills 23

Several persons still missing

State govt promises to get perpetrators, rehabilitate community

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Normalcy has begun to return to the Tawari community in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, following a brutal attack last Friday by unknown gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, which left 23 people dead and several others still missing.

The Kogi State Government has, however, restated its commitment to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book, even as it promised to commence rehabilitation of the affected community.

Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Edward Onoja, who paid an on-spot-assessment visit to the place, further assured the people that no stone would be left unturned in unraveling the criminals.

Onoja, who described the incidence as an unusual development, which called for concern, said the seriousness that Governor Yahaya Bello of the state attached to unraveling the penetrators, causes, as well…