Rage of the Poor Imminent, Bakare Warns

Says constitution that can’t bend will break

Rejects Buhari’s all-comer visa policy

Denies being consulted to replace VP

Gboyega Akinsanmi

The Serving Overseer, Citadel Global Community Church (formerly Latter Rain Assembly), Pastor Tunde Bakare has warned that Nigeria is close to the rage of the poor citing the number of young people, who have taken to crimes.

Bakare, founder of Save Nigeria Group (SNG), has called for the review of the 1999 Constitution with a view to devolving more powers from the central government to the sub-national units, warning that any constitution that cannot bend will eventually break.

Besides call for true federalism, the priest dismissed claims that he was contacted to replace Vice President Yemi Osinbajo amid the crisis of confidence that some powerful forces in the presidency against the vice president between October and November.

He expressed concern about leadership failure in the country…