Reps Commend NAF for Destroying Boko Haram Facility

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Air Force has commended Nigeria Air Force (NAF) for destroying Boko Haram terrorist logistics facility at Gujeri, Borno State.

The NAF had said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole had destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists logistics facility at Gujeri sambisa Forest of Borno State.

It added that the Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) missions identified some makeshift structures under some trees in the settlement that were being used by the terrorists to store fuel and other items for the maintenance of their vehicles.

In a statement saturday, the Chairman of the Committee Hon. Dr. Muhammad Koko said the parliament would continue to support the NAF in ensuring that Boko Haram terrorists are completely wiped out of the country especially in the North East.

According to him, the House Committee on Air Force want to use this medium to congratulate the NAF…