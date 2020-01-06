Police Issue Nationwide Alert over Killing of Iranian General

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Following the killing of an Iranian General, Quasem Soleimani, by the United States, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Sunday issued a red alert nationwide in a bid to forstall any emergency.

Soleimani, leader of the elite Iranian Revolutionary Guards, killed by a United States drone strike in Bagdad, Iraq, is a Shii’ite muslim.

A statement issued by Force PRO, Frank Mba, said the IG had placed police commands and formations nationwide on red alert.

“This proactive measure follows intelligence report that sequel to the recent killing of an Iranian General, some domestic interests are planning to embark on…