Security Expectations for 2020 – THISDAYLIVE

Chiemelie Ezeobi, Ayodeji Ake and Sunday Ehigiator, who spoke with few Nigerians on their security expectations for 2020, write that the general consensus was on the need for government to enhance internal security, obey rule of law, enforce police reforms and tackle corruption, among others

Undoubtedly, security is important for everyone and should be everyone’s business. This year, aside their personal goals, expectations and aspirations, some Nigerians who spoke to THISDAY are clamouring for police reforms, curbing corruption on all fronts, respect for rule of law, release of all journalists who were unjustly arrested, stop muzzling media freedom and suppressing freedom of expression. THISDAY sampled the opinion of Nigerians across board and here are the excerpts:

Description

Segun Awosanya: #EndSARS Convener

The Nigeria Police will need to make bolder adjustment towards ending impunity of officers and this will be aided by the final…