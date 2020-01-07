NO JUSTICE FOR SLAIN POLICEMEN?

We cannot afford to forget the police officers who were murdered while on national assignment

Five months after the tragic clash in Taraba State which led to the killing of three senior police officers and a civilian by some soldiers allegedly working for a notorious kidnap kingpin, it would seem the investigation into the incident has gone cold. Those killed were operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team. If an institution that is at the centre of the criminal justice system can have its officers so casually assassinated without the culprits being brought to justice, the implications are very grave for national security.

According to the police at the time, a special operational team sent from Abuja had arrested a kidnap suspect in Taraba State, handcuffed him and were driving towards Jalingo, before they came under heavy bombardments from soldiers who pursued them. In the process, the three police officers and a…