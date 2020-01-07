Oshoala Gunning for Fourth Title as Chukwueze Battles Osimhen for Young Player Honour

CAF AWARDS

*Salah, Mane and Mahrez filled with suspense in race for Player of Year

Duro Ikhazuagbe

In the absence of any Super Eagles players amongst the trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez in the final shortlist for African Footballer of the Year to be crowned this evening in Egypt, Nigerians can take consolation in Asisat Oshoala clinching a fourth title as the best female player in the continent.

However, Oshoala has the duo of South African Thembi Kgatlana and Cameroon’s Ajara Nchout Njoya to contend with in the race to matching the record set by Perpetua Nkwocha in 2004, 2005, 2010, 2011.

Oshoala who is favoured for the title tonight at the prestigious ceremony slated for the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt, was crowned winner in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Other Nigerian stars also expected to walk home with laurels include Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze who are in the battle for the Young Player of…