Atiku Groups Slam PDP BoT Chairman

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Two pro-Atiku Abubakar support groups have cautioned the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BOT), Senator Walid Jubrin, to ensure that his views reflect the position of the party at all times.

The groups, The Desecration.Org and Project774ForAtiku2019, which has offices in the entire 774 local government areas of the country was reacting to the statement credited to the PDP BoT chairman that the party would soon commence a search for a consensus presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential elections.

In an interview with the Coordinator of the groups, Dr. Sani Adamu, he said the views expressed by the BoT chairman were personal to him as the party has not met on the issue.

According to him, “The official position of the party on nominations or candidates in 2023 will take long in coming. Therefore, the party is solid, united and ready to face future challenges.”

Thisday Newspaper