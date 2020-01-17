Foreign Investors Bought Less Bonds in 2019, Says DMO

Foreign investors cut their participation in Nigerian government bond auctions last year, buying just 4.39 per cent of all bonds issued compared with the previous year when they bought 10.99 per cent, a debt office presentation showed.

The debt office said local fund managers bought most of the bonds in 2019, accounting for more than a third of total demand.

In 2017, foreigners bought 11.7 per cent of Nigerian government bonds, Reuters quoted the debt office to have said in a presentation to traders.

Foreign investors reduced their participation in Nigerian government bond auctions last year after yields fell and an oil prices drop reignited fears that the currency could come under pressure.

Yields have fallen from as high as 15 per cent to around 11 per cent for the benchmark 10-year bond. The debt office said a total of N3.26 trillion worth of local debt would mature this year while it planned to issue a total of N3.58 trillion in debt. It…