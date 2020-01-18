Amotekun: Avoid Separate Security Platforms, FG Pleads with Govs

It’s against national security policy, community policing

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Apparently reacting to the South-west security outfit, code-named Amotekun, launched last week, the National Security Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari rose from a meeting at the State House, Abuja, yesterday, with an appeal to states, local governments and other stakeholders to join hands with it and avoid creating separate security platforms for citizens’ protection.

Speaking with journalists at the end of the meeting, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique, who was clearly alluding to Amotekun, said creation of separate security outfits in the country might run contrary to both the national security policy as well as the proposed community policing already approved by the federal government.

“I think our appeal is for all Nigerians and other stakeholders to join hands with the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other…