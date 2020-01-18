Cubana Chairman, Obinna Iyiegbu, Plans Big for 2020

The Chief Executive Officer of Ibiza Club and Cubana Group Chairman, Obinna Iyiegbu has revealed plans for his brands in 2020. Iyiegbu, the millionaire tycoon, who hails from Oba, Idemmili South in Anambra State hinted that plans were in motion to tidy up new branches of the company in different parts of the world.

He said, “Thank God the year 2020 is finally here and we can’t wait to unveil our plans. We are currently working on Cubana Dubai and other big stuffs. But we can’t let all out of the bag now. It is important to also note that we have a structure and we created a standard which guides all the branches; home and abroad.

The quality brand “Cubana” ensures customer satisfaction in an enabling environment.”

Born April 12, 1975, Iyiegbu started Ibiza Club in 2006, and in 2009, he took a huge step into establishing Cubana, a club which caters for all kinds of fun seekers, day and night. “I went into such business because…