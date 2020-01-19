FMoH to Partner Health Professionals to Drive Institutional Strengthening

Ugo Aliogo

The Ministry of Health (FMoH) in collaboration with Nigerians in Diaspora Commission is set to embark on a programme which would enable health professionals in Diaspora bring their expertise and experience for capacity building, mentorship and provision of services through medical missions that would commence in 2019.

The Minister for State, Ministry of Health, Dr. Adeleke Mamora, disclosed this yesterday at the seven annual meeting of Nigerian-American Medical Foundation International (NAMFI) in Lagos with the theme: ‘NAMFI in 2019: Progress in Human Capital, Infrastructure Development and Sustainability.’

Mamora said the ministry in partnership with the stakeholders such as Healthcare Federation Nigeria (HFN), World Bank/IFC has developed and adapted the infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), National Policy on Public Private Partnership (NP4)…