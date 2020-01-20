Continent Reinsurance Delists from Nigerian Stock Exchange

Goddy Egene

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) last Friday delisted the entire 10,372,744,312 ordinary shares of Continental Reinsurance Plc from the exchange. The NSE explained that the delisting followed the application of by the company to delist after conclusion of scheme of arrangement that allowed Continental Reinsurance (CRe) African Investments Limited) to acquire all the shares of CRe Nigeria.

The board of CRe Nigeria had in November 2018, said it received an offer from CRe African Investments Limited to acquire all the outstanding and issued shares through a scheme of arrangement.

According to company, CRe Investments made that offer in order to initiate a much needed restructuring exercise for CRe Nigeria, with a view to consolidating the CRe Nigeria’s operations and repositioning it for enhanced competitiveness in the global insurance market.

