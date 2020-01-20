Group Embarks on CSR Initiative

Over 1,000 food hampers will be delivered to families at internally displaced persons’ (IDP) camp in Nasarawa State, North Central Nigeria this week, by crowdfunding platform – Giving.ng.

The platform which uses crowdfunding to address pressing social problems in sustainable ways working with various partners is powered by Sterling One Foundation.

On the 28th of December 2019, the Foundation launched a fund raising campaign for its inaugural feeding programme in Lagos during the Eat Drink Festival.

The campaign objective was to put a smile on the faces of 1000 less privileged families struggling below the breadline.

Statistics show that an average Nigerian lives on less than a dollar per day and this makes it difficult for a lot of families to feed properly. As such, Sterling “One Foundation intends to make January memorable for one thousand disadvantaged families.

“The well-received initiative which is currently enjoying…