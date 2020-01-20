PDP Mobilises Protest against S’ Court Judgment on Imo

Ihedioha’s legal team opens up, faults verdict

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia

All is now set for a mass protest being organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for today against the judgment of the Supreme Court that nullified the election of Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State.

Ahead of today’s main protest, members of the main opposition party in Abia and Imo States yesterday marched on the streets of the states over the removal of Ihedioha and his replacement by Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also, the legal team of the removed governor has opened up on the controversial judgment, faulting the apex court’s verdict.

The National Organising Secretary of PDP, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), had said that “in line with the approval of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party, the national chairman has directed that a peaceful, civil and non-violent…