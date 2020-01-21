Buhari: Border Closure Aimed at Rice, Arms Smuggling

Vows not to reopen border until committee submits report

By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in London, the United Kingdom, said the partial closure of Nigeria’s borders was not done mainly to forestall the smuggling of only food items, notably rice but also to fight the influx of arms and ammunition, and hard drugs into the country.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the president made the disclosure while holding a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020 with the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana.

Buhari was responding to a plea by

Akufo-Addo for “an expedited process, because the Nigerian market is significant for certain categories of business people in Ghana.”

Adesina said Buhari told his Ghanaian counterpart, that he could not keep his eyes open, and watch youths being destroyed through cheap hard drugs, and as well allow a…