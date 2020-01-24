Group Lauds Buhari on Obiora’s Nomination as CBN Deputy Governor

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has described the nomination of Dr. Kingsley Obiora as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a strategic step in fast-tracking economic recovery and development.

The NYCN in a statement signed by its President, Mr. Solomon Adodo, also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating the youthful economist of global repute.

According to the statement the nominee is to join forces with the central bank leadership in its effort to putting Nigeria on a sound economic pedestal.

Buhari had last week forwarded the name of Obiora to the Senate as a nominee for the Deputy Governor’s slot in the CBN, to replace Dr. Joseph Nnanna, who retires on February 2, 2020.

Obiora, 43, if confirmed, will become the youngest person to head the Economic Policy Directorate of the CBN.

The News Agency of Nigeria quoted the statement to have said: “The Nigerian Youth are…