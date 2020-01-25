Lassa Fever: Ekiti Calls on Residents to Ensure Clean Environment

By Victor Ogunje

The Ekiti State Government has called on residents of the state to always ensure a clean environment to prevent the outbreak of Lassa fever.

The Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, gave the advice on Saturday while monitoring the first edition of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise for the year.

Egbeyemi admonished the people of the state to always clear the bush in their surroundings and also cautioned against sun-drying food items on the roadsides where rats can have access to them.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the monitoring exercise took Egbeyemi to towns like Ido, Usi, Ilogbo, Igbole, Ifisin, Aaye and Ifaki, all in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state.

He promised that government would do everything possible to prevent the outbreak of Lassa fever in the state which is ravaging some neighbouring states.

The deputy governor, who was…