Rail Project: Amaechi Delighted By Improved Pace of Work

Kasim Sumaina and Oluchi Chibuzor

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, has revealed that there is a remarkable improvement achieved in Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway line as against when he last visited a week ago.

To this end, informed that he is almost out of Lagos to focus on the next project starting from Ibadan-Kano.

The minister disclosed this yesterday after an inspection tour with journalists at the Ebute-Metta Office of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), alongside Chairman, CCECC Group and Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

According to him, “if you look at the work going on, you will agree with me that if they maintain the manner of work we saw today, I think we should be able to commence activities on the track very soon. As far as I am concerned, mentally, I am almost out of Lagos and want to focus on Kano, Kaduna, Ibadan to Ilorin.

He said: “We showed that a bit…